Kelly Johnson, stands in front of his business, Ironhead Inc. last week. Johnson sold the Ironhead Inc. warehouse recently to Malheur County. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL) Local government County buys warehouse to store sheriff's office, road department equipment by Pat Caldwell on March 2, 2023 The county purchased the 14,000-square-foot warehouse owned by Kelly Johnson for $1.4 million . . .