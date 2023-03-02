Kelly Johnson, stands in front of his business, Ironhead Inc. last week. Johnson sold the Ironhead Inc. warehouse recently to Malheur County. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)
Local government

County buys warehouse to store sheriff’s office, road department equipment

The county purchased the 14,000-square-foot warehouse owned by Kelly Johnson for $1.4 million . . .

Pat Caldwell is a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise and a veteran Oregon journalist.