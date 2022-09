Familiarizing legislators with Malheur County’s unique challenges is was a key goal of a tour sponsored by state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale held Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Findley hopes by giving lawmakers an up-close view of the area it will help when he navigates legislation through the Senate during the next legislative session . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.