Juntura duo compete at Washington rodeo

LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON - Nick Joyce claimed second place overall in the Saddle Bronc competition at the 75th Annual Long Beach Rodeo last weekend.

Martin Joyce also competed in the saddle bronc event during the rodeo but was sidelined by an finger injury.

Both the Joyce’s are from Juntura.

Nick Joyce of Juntura endured a wild ride from "Hawkeye" and scored a 79 which helped him place 2nd in . . .

