New fee for Vale fire, ambulance kicks in this month

VALE – Residents and businesses will see a new fee on their utility bills at the end of July designed to help the Vale Fire & Ambulance Department.

The Vale City Council approved the new fees last month as a way to take some pressure off the city’s general fund and to help the fire department replace its aging ladder truck.

The new fee schedule will generate about $86,000 . . .

