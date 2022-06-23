COMMUNITY

Adrian is hopping with the return of the community market on two Fridays each month plus a few special dates, and a book talk focusing on Elaine Cockrell's novel about Japanese American families forced into camps during World War II.

(The Enterprise/FILE)

Market time

Adrian’s community market is up and running for the 2022 season the first and third Friday of every month in summer, along with special dates connected to events around town.

For the most part the market will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the small park next to Succor Creek Coffees on Oregon Highway 201. The market runs through September with additional dates slated for October and December.

The July 4 market will be from 9 a.m. to noon, during the city’s holiday events.

Additional market dates are Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Quilts, baby blankets, aprons and other hand-sewn items along with pies, cookies jam and syrups are available at the market.

To become a vendor, contact Jada Ishida at 208-573-3272 or Heidi Purnell at 541-709-1391. The cost to vendors is $5 for one market or $20 for the season. For information follow the market on Facebook and Instagram at Adrian Community Market.

Book talk

Elaine Kurtz Cockrell’s “A Shrug of the Shoulders” will be the focus of a book discussion at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Adrian Community Church. The event is open to the public.

Cockrell was born in Nyssa and grew up in Nyssa and Adrian, graduated from Eastern Oregon University and went on to teach literature and writing at the secondary level for many years.

Her novel, published by Latah Books, taps the rich vein of Malheur County history with the story of Japanese American families during the relocation and internment years of World War II.

The characters face racism, upheaval and hardship in a tale that spans from Portland’s assembly center to the farming communities of eastern Oregon and internment camps such as Minidoka in Idaho.

Author Jane Kirkpatrick called the book a “singular perspective of Japanese Americans making a new world out of a shattered one.”

“I didn’t want this story to end,” Kirkpatrick concluded.