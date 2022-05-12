OBITUARIES

Dave Yraguen, 68, of Boise, died Tuesday, May 3, in his home, surrounded by those that loved him most. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 11, from 1-3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah, Boise, Idaho 83705.

A celebration of his life will be held that evening at 5 p.m. at Bishop Kelly High School gymnasium, 7009 Franklin Road, Boise, 83709. The celebration will be livestreamed on Dave’s obituary page at www.potterchapel.com. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett, Idaho.

From growing up in Vale, Oregon, to the life that he built in Boise with his wife and daughters, he left an imprint on every person he encountered. He was proud of his roots in Vale. Dave’s years as an athlete brought lifelong friendships, stories, and a shoulder that never quite healed. When his baseball dreams were crushed, Dave moved back home and little did he know his dad, Joe, had his future plans in motion. Dave married Robyn Schrecongost on April 30, 1977, in Payette, Idaho, and they just celebrated 45 years together.

After marrying, they relocated to Gresham, Oregon, to pursue his career as a mortician. Being a funeral director was Dave’s special purpose on this Earth. The number of families whose suffering was eased by Dave’s infectious laugh, warm hug and occasional inappropriate joke was immeasurable. Upon retirement, “Basque” and Robyn enjoyed their mountain life in McCall, Idaho, their travels in the RV, being the captain of his pontoon boat on Payette Lake, spoiling his dogs Jake and Dotti, and relishing in the title of being Poppa.

Growing up, Grandma Babe always put her boys to bed with a special prayer: “Dear God, Please make Joey, Danny, David, Billy, Johnny and Ricky all good boys.” Dave’s core existence was his family. Dave prayed to be surrounded by women. His prayers were answered with the births of his three girls, Angela, Katie, and Hailey. Dave was the ultimate girl dad. He loved a good pedicure, scratch and tickle, and teared up with every viewing of Father of the Bride. John, Sean, and Nick joined the family and dad relished in the role of Big Daddy. The legacy of family continued when he became Poppa. Casey, Carley, Cameron, B-Cat, “Coonrod”, and “Melon head” Jack didn’t want for anything when it came to Poppa’s love.

Dave lived a big life, in all senses of the word. Time wasn’t wasted when it was spent with Dave. If you knew him, you loved him.

Dave loved supporting youth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bishop Kelly Foundation, Scholarship Fund, 7009 Franklin Road, Boise, Idaho 83709 or Vale High School, 505 Viking Drive, Vale, Oregon 97918.