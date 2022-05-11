PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice of Budget Committee Meeting, Estate of Sandra Isbell

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley Cemetery District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, will be held at City Hall 306 Blackaby St. The meeting will take place on May 26 at 4:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Bud- get Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 1st at 405 Yturri Blvd, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Publish Dates: May 11 & 18, 2022.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: SANDRA ISBELL, Decedent. CASE NO.: 6264 NO-

TICE OF INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RENE BROWN has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at Post Office Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine Mosier-Crysler, PO Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Dated and first published on April 27, 2022. Publish Date: April 27, 2022 & May 4 & 11, 2022