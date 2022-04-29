VALE

Signs of spring abound in Vale as a local nursery opens and Vale High School selects its prom queen and king.

From the schools to local gardens, Vale residents are in springtime mode.

Here's a look at what's going on as April comes to a close and activities pack the May calendar.

Vale High School students celebrate at their 2022 prom Saturday, April 23, with King Nathan Kimball and Queen Josie Jacobs reigning over the festivities. (Photo courtesy of Red Barn Photography.)

SALES AND MORE SALES: Vale’s Citywide Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 14, at locations throughout town. The Vale Chamber of Commerce urges residents and businesses to participate.

To sign up, get a free yard sale permit at Vale City Hall and notify the Chamber to have your sale address placed on maps that will be given to browsers. For information, contact the Chamber at 208-615-9399.

FLING: Vale's Spring Fling is set for May 14 downtown. There will be live music, a food truck, vendors and a beer garden, according to organizer Malinda Castleberry.

Tom Braniff waters plants at the In Full Bloom greenhouse in Vale Friday, April 22, 2022. The nursery is open daily for the season and plans a special event with vendors, crafts and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

MEETINGS

Wednesday, May 4

• Malheur County Court, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.

• Vale Public Works meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall.

• Vale Parks and Rec meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, May 5

• Vale Library Board meeting, 5 p.m., Library conference room.

Monday, May 9

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., cemetery office.