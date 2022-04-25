ONTARIO CITY GOVERNMENT

A good-sized crowd showed up at Ontario City Hall April 20 for a farewell party for Brown. Brown is now the city manager for the city of Keize, adjacent to Salem.

Ontario resident David Sullivan shakes Adam Brown's hand during a farewell party at City Hall on April 20. Brown moves on to be the city manager for Keizer. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

ONTARIO - A crowd of well-wishers spilled into the Ontario City Council chambers Wednesday April 20 to say goodbye to former city manager Adam Brown.

Brown, who spent more than seven years as the city's top official, is now the city manager for the city of Keizer.

Officials and residents spent time sharing memories of Brown's tenure and thanked him for his service to the city.

Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton thanks Brown for his service to the city during a farewell party April 20 in the Ontario City Council chambers. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Executive Director (left) and Charlene Pelland, a member of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Idaho, chat with Brown at his farewell party. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario resident Billy Carter says goodbye to Brown. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Former Ontario City Manager Adam Brown spent nearly six years as the top official for the city. His last day was April 20. City staff and residents held a farewell party for Brown at Ontario City Hall. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kathy Yasuda hugs Brown goodbye during a farewell party at Ontario City Hall April 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Clint Shock (left) and Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott talk during a farewell party April 20 at Ontario City Hall. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

