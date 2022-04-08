MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

Music, food and vendors will converge on North Court Street and behind Mal's Diner for the community celebration. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

Malinda Castleberry, owner of Mal's Diner in Vale, says a Spring Fling event April 16 in Vale will include music, food, vendors and family fun. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE – One night in January Malinda Castleberry couldn’t sleep.

The owner of Mal’s Diner in Vale, Castleberry pondered how the Covid pandemic created a disconnected community.

“We’ve had social distancing and been forced to stay away from each other for two years,” said Castleberry.

Then an idea popped into her mind.

What if there was an event that could bring the community together for a day of celebration that included live bands and vendors.

“I thought: ‘Why not try it?” said Castleberry.

The idea morphed into full-fledged plan for the Spring Fling, sponsored by Mal’s Diner, set Saturday, April 16, in Vale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include vendors, music, snow cones and a food truck, said Castleberry.

Five local bands are scheduled to appear and about 20 vendors. Castleberry said the vendors run the gamut from wood carving to photography and Scentsy merchandise to showcase local products.

A beer garden will also be set up in the lot behind Mal’s Diner at 218 A St. W in Vale.

The city agreed to allow Castleberry to close North Court Street, next to the diner, to provide room for the bands and vendors.

“It’s just a family fun event. To get the town back together,” said Castleberry.

Admission is free.

Castleberry has been visiting local businesses to see if they want to participate and she said the feedback has been positive.

Castleberry said local businesses, such as Luzetta’s Flowers and Malheur Drug, will be open that day and will run specials.

The Spring Fling will occur in conjunction with the annual Easter Egg hunt, planned by the Lions for 1 p.m. at Wadleigh Park, and the citywide yard sale.

“It should be a huge community event. If all goes well it will be a yearly event,” said Castleberry.

For more information, contact Castleberry at 541-473-3925 or go https://www.facebook.com/events/521201896089422

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

