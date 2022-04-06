OBITUARIES

Stacy Denise Cumpton, of Juntura, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022. Stacy was born on Dec. 8, 1964, to Charles and Carol Ledford in Grand Junction, Colorado. Most of her youth was spent in Montezuma County, Colorado. She attended Montezuma County High School and graduated in 1983.

Stacy married Mark Cumpton on October 26, 1985, in the Southern Baptist Church in Cortez Colorado. Stacy and Mark had two children, Sterling and Seth. Later she became the most adored and beloved grandma.

Stacy was preceded in death by her father Charles Ledford. She is survived by husband, Mark Cumpton; mother, Carol Ledford; brother and sister, James Ledford and Brenda Wright; son and daughter, Seth Cumpton and Sterling Autry; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held at Juntura Community Center at 1 p.m. MT on May 7.

Details for a live stream service will be updated closer to the service. The link is: www.stacydenisecumptonmemorial.com.