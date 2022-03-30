COMMUNITY

Nyssa Elementary School's parent teacher organization has two fundraisers in the works: Bulldog cards, and the return of the painted paws and Ns on local driveways. Columnist Susan Barton has the details on this, and also on a Nyssa Rural Fire event this Saturday.

Nyssa Elementary School (The Enterprise/file).

The Nyssa Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization is changing things up for its spring fundraiser.

This year the PTO is selling Bulldog Cards, which offer a discount for purchases when you shop at local businesses. The cards will sell for $20 per card, and the listed discounts are worth much more. To purchase one, find a student who is selling them or email [email protected]

Students will be rewarded for card sales and donations with prizes, including scratch off tickets, a movie at the high school auditorium, a drawing for some big prizes, and a day as principal and lunch with resource Officer Rodriguez. The top seller will win a pass for two at Wahooz Family Fun Zone.

People who don’t want to buy a card but want to support the students can make $10 cash donations.

The PTO fundraisers help pay for field trips, classroom supplies, reward parties, playground equipment and much more, enhancing the learning experience for all students at the school. Parents of Nyssa Elementary students are encouraged to volunteer to help with the organization’s many activities.

• A second fundraiser happening this spring is the annual “Drive for School Spirit.”

Due to a paint shortage, the PTO was unable to do this last fall. Now the group is ready to promote school spirit this spring by painting a “paw” and/or “N” on driveways and sidewalks.

Watch for updates on the Nyssa Elementary PTO Facebook page, and in fliers that will be distributed by elementary school students and at Nyssa City Hall. The cost is $25 for each print. Contact [email protected] for details.

• Nyssa Rural Fire Department is having an open house this Saturday at Station 2, 898 Grand Ave., to introduce Pumper Tender 450 to the community. The event will be from 12 to 3 p.m., with hot dogs and burgers, chips and drinks. Firefighters will be on hand with fire safety kits for families.

To submit your Nyssa news for this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]