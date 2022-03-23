OBITUARIES

Rosann Lang, 83, of Vale died March 15 at her home. Rosann was born in Geneva, Nebraska, in 1939. Her family moved to Oregon in 1941, and she was proud to have a Vale address for 80 years. In 1957 she married Darrel Lang, settled in Vale, and started their family. They had a son Dave and a daughter Patricia.

Rosann Lang

1939 ~ March 15, 2022

Rosann Lang, 83, of Vale died March 15 at her home. Rosann was born in Geneva, Nebraska, in 1939. Her family moved to Oregon in 1941, and she was proud to have a Vale address for 80 years. In 1957 she married Darrel Lang, settled in Vale, and started their family. They had a son Dave and a daughter Patricia.

Rosann retired from Malheur County Courthouse in 2000. She enjoyed spending time with Darrel, seeing her children/grandchildren, and doing numerous different crafts. She lost Darrel after 45 years of marriage in 2002.

Rosann is survived by her son and daughter, five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorial graveside services will be held Friday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Vale.

Rosann has requested in lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Shriners Hospital at lovetotherescue.org/give.

Arrangements and services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.