MALHEUR COUNTY POLITICS

The session is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at the Vale Christian Church and will feature more than a dozen candidates running for governor or for the chance to unseat long-time U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. The forum is open to the public.

State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will moderate as candidates forum set Saturday at the Vale Christian Church. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

VALE – Several Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate will be in Vale on Saturday for a candidate forum hosted by the Malheur County Republican Party.

The event at the Vale Christian Church consists of a dinner that begins at 6 p.m., followed by the candidate presentations at 7 p.m. The forum is open to the public.

Scheduled to appear are four Senate candidates who will be on the May primary ballots: Sam Palmer, Jo Rae Perkins, Jason Beebe, and Darin Harbick. The winner in that race will face incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, in November.

Republican gubernatorial candidates scheduled to appear are Nick Hess, Reed Christensen, Amber Richardson, Marc Thielman, Kerry McQuisten, Brandon Merritt and Christine Drazan.

The dinner is tri-tip or barbeque chicken along with baked beans, a baked potato along with salad and desert. Cost of the dinner is $35.

The forum will be moderated by state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Cheryl Cruson at [email protected] or call 541-881-6168.

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise