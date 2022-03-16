OBITUARIES

Cynthia Snyder, 81, of Ontario, Oregon, formerly of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died Friday, March 11. At her request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be Friday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.

Cynthia Snyder

Feb. 3 1941 ~ Mar. 11, 2022

Cynthia was born to Ben and Bertha Krantz (Kramer) on Feb. 3, 1941, in Bayard, Nebraska, the first of three daughters. Cynthia graduated high school from Sunflower High School and continued her education at Scottsbluff Junior College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Cynthia married Linden Snyder April 23, 1960, and to this union two children were born, Michael and Jeanette. Cynthia was a room mother, den mother, Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader and all-around involved mom in her children’s lives. She loved doing needlepoint and crocheting afghans for her family. She enjoyed family vacations and spending time with her grandsons, Ethan and Tyler. Cynthia moved to Ontario to be closer to her grandchildren and one of her proudest moments was when both Ethan and Tyler earned their Eagle Scout.

Cynthia is survived by her son Michael and wife Judy of Ontario; grandchildren Ethan of Ontario and Tyler of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Jeanette Snyder of Loveland Colorado; sister Lynne Fees of Gering, Nebraska, Carol Johnson of Bellevue Nebraska; and mother Bertha Krantz, 102, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

She was proceeded in death by her father Benjamin (Ben) Krantz, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.