COMMENTARY

Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs writes about his desire for the county's economic development efforts to be successful, and he says he will listen to citizens' concerns.

As a commissioner of Malheur County I would like to respond to the article published by the Malheur Enterprise.

Since my term began in January 2021, I have spent much of my time getting to know the department heads and gaining a greater insight of the role each department plays in the county. Each department is vital to the success of the county and I recognize that the economic vitality of the county is of utmost importance.

These past two years have been challenging for everyone and the county is no exception. Beginning the day I took office, I have tried each and every day to be diligent in fulfilling the responsibilities as commissioner. I don’t believe trying to discredit and criticize people in the newspaper is the right way to bring concerns to our attention or to try and bring about change. It is my desire to work hard for the county and I’m glad to listen to concerns and try and make a correction or change when necessary. While not all economic organizations operate exactly the same, it is my desire to see each of them be successful for the benefit of the county and its citizens.

This past year, the economic development department has provided the court with an update in writing, generally every week, as well as by phone and in personal meetings.

The contract with the Malheur County Economic Development office is up for renewal in June. At that point, the commission will vote whether or not to renew their contract with the office. I also hear and will be seriously considering the concerns and thoughts from citizens of Malheur County. I welcome any thoughts from the community on this issue. Please feel free to email me at [email protected] As one of your commissioners, I hope to represent each of you the best I can.