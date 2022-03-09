OBITUARIES

Ellen May Lester Kennedy

March 14, 1926 ~ December 31, 2021

Ellen May Lester Kennedy, widow of John Kennedy, longtime residents of the Willowcreek area, died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Church of God, 23057 Old Highway 30, Caldwell, Idaho. This church is located immediately West of I-84 at the Middleton Exit 25.

Ellen’s daughter, Jan Ayotte of Middleton is requesting pictures and memories be sent to her at [email protected] Please come and join the Celebration of Life and share your memories of Ellen’s long and fulfilling life.