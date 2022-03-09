OBITUARIES
OBITUARY: Ellen May Lester Kennedy
The Enterprise
March 9, 2022 at 2:00pm
Ellen May Lester Kennedy
March 14, 1926 ~ December 31, 2021
Ellen May Lester Kennedy, widow of John Kennedy, longtime residents of the Willowcreek area, died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Church of God, 23057 Old Highway 30, Caldwell, Idaho. This church is located immediately West of I-84 at the Middleton Exit 25.
Ellen’s daughter, Jan Ayotte of Middleton is requesting pictures and memories be sent to her at [email protected] Please come and join the Celebration of Life and share your memories of Ellen’s long and fulfilling life.
OBITUARIES Mar. 9
OBITUARY: Shirley Fay (Maupin) Shaffer
July 5, 1949 – Shirley Fay Maupin was born to Virgil F. Maupin and Donna M. Maupin. She was the second child of six (Joyce, Mike, Edna, Jim, Donna).
EMPLOYMENT Mar. 9
They're hiring - local job openings
Postings include: Farmhand, Special Education Teacher & Case Manager, Youth Logistical Fire Camp Support (Camp Crew).
MALHEUR COUNTY POLITICS Mar. 9
Candidate line-up for May primary election remains unchanged
After the filing deadline, the election will feature only two, local contested races. Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando has filed to run against incumbent Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce while Vale-area resident Jim Mendiola filed to run against incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge.
MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Mar. 9
CHAMPIONS: Nyssa ends dream season with state title crown
The Bulldogs waded through the competition at the Class 3A state hoop tournament and beat Burns 33-30 to clinch top honors.
