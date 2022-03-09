PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Donita L. Olsen, Estate of Marlin Dean Barklow, Estate of Kevin Ray Degler, Malheur County Courthouse.

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Donita L. Olsen, Case No. 6241. Notice is hereby given that Michael D. Olsen has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published February 23rd, 2022.

Publish Dates: February 23, 2022 & March 2 & 9, 2022.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Marlin Dean Barklow, Case No. 6249. Notice is hereby given that Deborah A. Walters has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 2nd, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 2nd, 9th, & 16th, 2022.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: KEVIN RAY DEGLER, Deceased. CASE NO. 6247 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patricia Marie Degler has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on March 2nd, 2022.

Publish Dates: March 2, 9, & 16, 2022

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: March 9, 2022