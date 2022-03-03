ONTARO

ONTARIO – The biggest fundraiser for the Ontario Fire and Rescue Department is Saturday, March 5, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The 42nd Annual Firefighters Hawaiian Benefit dance and dinner begins at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight and will offer a chicken or tri-tip dinner with all the fixings. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and can be purchased at the fire department at 444 S.W. 4th St. or at the event.

Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton said the dinner-dance event continues to grow.

“It’s gotten huge. Five years ago, it didn’t make a whole lot of money but the last few years it’s done very well,” said Leighton. “It’s our biggest fundraiser.”

Leighton said a big chunk of the proceeds from the event this year will be used to develop the regional training facility in Ontario. Some money will also be devoted to the agency’s burnout fund. The burnout fund is designed to provide aid to individuals who lose their homes in a fire.

Leighton said Covid scuttled the event in 2021 but in 2020 the dinner and dance produced $24,000 to $26,000.

Leighton said dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. and there will be takeout and drive-up options available.

“We will have a silent and live auction. A lot of the live auction items are built by our firefighters,” said Leighton.

“A lot of people look forwards to the event,” said Leighton.

