Ellen May Lester Kennedy, widow of John Kennedy, longtime residents of the Willowcreek area, died on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 95.

March 14, 1926 ~ December 31, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 14 (Ellen’s 96th birthday) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Church of God, 23057 Old Highway 30, Caldwell, Idaho. This church is located immediately west of I-84 at the Middleton Exit 25.

Ellen’s daughter, Jan Ayotte of Middleton, is requesting pictures and memories be sent to her at [email protected]

Please come and join the Celebration of Life and share your memories of Ellen’s long and fulfilling life.