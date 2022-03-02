OBITUARIES

Betty Jane Irons, 91 of Ontario, Oregon, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 21 at Pioneer Assisted Living. She was born in Fossil, Oregon, on Oct. 9, 1930, to Mary and Billy Keys.

She very much enjoyed her childhood growing up on the farm with her sister Mary Ellen and her late brother Bob. She went to school first through eighth grade at the Waldron School House in Wheeler County. Betty went to high school at St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles. While attending Eastern Oregon University to study teaching, she met the love of her life Mike Irons and they were married August 19, 1951. They were blessed with four daughters: Joan, Debbie, Kathleen, and Barb.

Betty and Mike moved early in their marriage to Ontario, where they spent the rest of their life together. Betty was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, PEO Chapter AF, Extension, Garden Club, and Salona Club. She frequently volunteered at the food bank and Meals on Wheels, and was a visitor of the nursing home to provide books and communion. She loved to garden, grow beautiful flowers, shopping at yard sales with grandkids, vacationing on the Oregon Coast, and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. Most of all, she loved being a caregiver to family and friends over the years.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Mike, her beloved daughter Debbie, her brother Bob, and her parents Mary and Billy Keys. Betty is survived by her large loving family: daughter Joan and son-in-law Tom Kilby, and their family Kyle and Alex Kilby (Kash, Kyly, Hailey, Tyson, Wyatt), Sarah and Justin Wilkison (Macoy, Irish), and Hailey and Jerry Slattum (Kael, Kian, Emelia); daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Mike Robertson, and their family Ashley Robertson and Mike Spelman (Ace), Josh and Lindi Robertson (Evy, Rhett, Mac), and Hollie and Marcus Shira (Easton, Stetson); and daughter Barb and son-in-law Mark Anthony, and their family Kayla Anthony, Cam and Kelli Anthony (Alaina, Ridge), and Kassie and Nick Dodge. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ellen Helfrich. Her service will be at 11 a.m. March 5 at Blessed Sacrament Church with interment at Evergreen Cemetery and a celebration of life to follow at the Four Rivers Cultural Center Collins Room. The family extends special thanks to Heart and Home Hospice (Dr. Gering, Paula, Anita) and the loving staff at Pioneer Assisted Living who were all so compassionate and caring during Betty’s last few years of life. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Food Bank or PEO Chapter AF for college scholarships in Betty’s honor. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-Thommason.com. Arrangements and services by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.