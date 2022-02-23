EMPLOYMENT

Postings include Reporter, Counselor/Behavior Specialist, Janitorial Services, & Farmhand.

REPORTER OPENING IN VALE

The Malheur Enterprise has an opening for a full-time general assignment reporter to be part of one of Oregon’s top news teams. You’ll learn more about how to perform real reporting, to really dig in, to show courage in the face of challenges than you will in most of today’s newsrooms.

This is the place for an early stage journalist to develop skills under close mentorship under one of the country’s top investigative reporters and innovating editors. Join a team with a national reputation for local news and help us demonstrate community news is as much about enterprise and investigative reporting as it is rodeo queens and high school graduations. We are advancing work on solutions journalism and devising ways to better serve our large Latino population. We deliver stories that set the community agenda. We’re determined to be viewed as a source of trusted, accurate news. Those aren’t platitudes with us. This reporter will be the lead on education and city news, help with sports, and participate in projects.

What do you need to qualify? Energy and ambition rank high. Spanish, spoken and written, would be a huge plus. We are eager to add diversity to our team. You’ll work directly under the direction of Les Zaitz, editor/publisher. As for living circumstances, you’ll be about an hour from Boise, a dynamic growing city with lots of life, and near some of the most spectacular and remote rivers and canyonlands anywhere.

Applicants should first research Malheur County and the Malheur Enterprise (to see what’s been accomplished). Give a listen to the piece NPR’s “Morning Edition” did on the Enterprise: https://www.npr.org/2018/11/26/670058419/digging-deep-into-local-news-a-small-newspaper-in-rural-oregon-is-thriving

Send your resume, a cover letter, and three recent stories that show your abilities. Your letter should demonstrate you did your homework as outlined above, indicating your takeaways about our community and our newsroom. If you want to be part of a top team, learn great skills, and prepare for your next job, there is no better job in the U.S. Send your application by email to [email protected]

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist

Vale School District #84 is accepting applications for a full-time K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist position for the 2022-2023 school year, with the option of starting during the 2021-2022 school year, if available. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC license with a School Counselor endorsement.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, Certified Application found on the District website at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, resume, transcripts, three letters of recommendation, and a copy of current Oregon TSPC license. Salary and benefits per negotiated agreement.

New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.

Application deadline: March 7, 2022.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

20-2

___________________________________________________________________________________________

The Ontario Library District is asking for bids for janitorial services for 388 S.W. 2nd Ave and the Bookmobile. Bids need to be in by February 28, 2022 by 4 p.m.

Information is available at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Ave Ontario, Oregon from the hours of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday -Saturday.

Contact The Library Director at 388 S.W. 2nd Ave Ontario, Oregon , 541-889-6371.

20-2

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Help Wanted

Work around small feed lot & help feed cattle all winter

208-741-6850

21-3