State officials announced at about 7 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 84 going west was now open while they continue clearing the remnants of a string of collisions about 20 miles east of Pendleton. The best route in the meantime is U.S. 20, through Vale.

Commercial trucks and passenger vehicles are jumbled in one of a series of collisions on Interstate 84 westbound on Monday, Feb. 21. The freeway remained closed westbound in Ontario. (Oregon Department of Transportation)

UPDATE: The Transportation Department announced just after 7 a.m. Tuesday that the westbound Interstate 84 was again open to all traffic. Marilyn Holt, a Transportation Department district manager, credited "outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS. They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well."

Downtown Vale is likely to be busier than normal Tuesday while officials try to unplug Interstate 84, still closed to westbound traffic in Ontario.

The state Transportation Department said early Tuesday that the freeway likely wouldn’t open until Tuesday afternoon as crews work to clear commercial trucks and passenger vehicles still left after a multi-vehicle crash about 20 miles east of Pendleton.

The east bound lanes of the freeway opened Monday night.

“U.S. 20 is the recommended alternate route when I-84 is closed for long periods,” according to a statement Monday night from Tom Strandberg, Transportation Department regional spokesman. “It is also in better condition (minimal snow) than U.S. 26 or other state routes in the area. Be aware that U.S. 20 already has heavy truck traffic and there are many curves and few safe passing opportunities.”

The freeway shut down about noon Monday after nearly 100 vehicles were involved in a series of collisions along a one-mile stretch of the snow-covered freeway, according to the Oregon State Police.

“Responding officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving, and then once on scene, officers could hear crashes occurring behind them,” according to a state police press release.

The agency said the largest collision involved 15 to 20 vehicles.

The crash also stranded other motorists who couldn’t get past the crash scenes. Three busloads were taken to Pendleton, according to Strandberg.

There was no immediate information on injuries.

Officials closed the westbound freeway at Ontario, about 45 miles from the crash scene, because of limited parking in Baker City and La Grande.

“Westbound travelers stranded in Ontario are encouraged to stay there until the freeway opens,” Strandberg said.

