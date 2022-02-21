MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE

The final auction for Snake River Auction was for the possessions of its founder and owner, Roger Nakashima. The auction was Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

Anitra Emery of Vale has a moment with auctioneer Roger Nakashima ahead of an auction to sell off his personal and business assets. He is facing life-ending cancer. A well-attended auction was held Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO - Back packs, shovels, hand carts and more were all up for grabs Saturday, Feb. 19, at the auction of the life's possessions of auctioneer Roger Nakashima.

Nakashima, who is facing life-ending cancer, wanted to close out his company, Snake River Auction, and clear a lot of his personal possessions. A team of auctioneers set to work in Girvin Hall at the Malheur County Fairgrounds and by day's end had emptied the building of every last item.

"It went exceptionally well," said Steve Hawkins, part of the team of auctioneers who kept a steady pace through the day.

Nakashima appeared for a time, chatting with well wishers and then welcoming the crowd as the sale started. He urged the bidders to have a good time, and then he bid goodbye, leaving the crowd to set the price for the items of a lifetime.

Auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer, encouraged bidders to enjoy themselves at the auction of his personal and business possessions. Items were auctioned at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

A white tag on the Glen Waddel saddle indicated an item that was being saved out to be at the service one day of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The saddle, used by Nakashima for brandings and round ups, was among those auctioned at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Auctioneer Steve Hawkins teases out bids on the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Auctioneer Wesley Woolery Jr. works the crowd to move items from the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Auctioneers from Snake River Auction do their best to lure in bidders as they sell of items from the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Auctioneer Brendan Scott from Snake River Auction does his best to lure in bidders as they sell of items from the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Auctioneers Wesley Woolery Jr and Brendan Scott do their best to lure in bidders as they sell of items from the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Auctioneers for Snake River Auction coax bidders at the auction for Roger Nakashima, company owner, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Potential bidders wait for the start of the auction for Roger Nakashima at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Potential bidders look over items from the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

Ropes await potential bidders at a sale of items from the personal and professional life of auctioneer Roger Nakashima, who is facing life-threatening cancer. The well-attended auction was held at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Les Zaitz/The Enterprise)

