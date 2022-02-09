EMPLOYMENT
The Adrian School District invites applications for Superintendent/K-8 Principal through February 16, 2022.
The Enterprise
February 9, 2022 at 2:00pm
The Adrian School District invites applications for Superintendent/K-8 Principal through February 16, 2022. Visit the district website for details and how to apply. www.adriansd.org
Publish Dates: February 9 & 16, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICES Feb. 9
Publications from local governments, private parties
Requests for proposals, Special Meeting, Human Services Transportation Plan, Trustee's Notice of Sale TS No.: 097492-OR
MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Feb. 9
Nyssa girls, Vale boys record wins in Tuesday night prep action
The Lady Bulldogs trailed early but battled back to beat Vale 43-22 while the Vale boys varsity basketball team downed the Bulldog boys 69-47 in Eastern Oregon League action.
ECONOMY Feb. 9
Malheur County economy rebounding, but employers still struggle to fill jobs
State employment officials say Malheur County's economy has "basically recovered," but the good news is tempered by the fact that job openings outnumber applicants in fields such as health care and prisons.
FreeCOVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY Feb. 9
Cases of Covid plunging in Malheur County but it's not "all clear" yet, officials say
The state reported the 100th person from Malheur County to die related to Covid since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. Vaccination rates in the county are nearly the worst in Oregon, officials report.