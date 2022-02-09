PUBLIC NOTICES

Requests for proposals, Special Meeting, Human Services Transportation Plan, Trustee's Notice of Sale TS No.: 097492-OR

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS for

CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Malheur Education Service District:

Ontario Early Intervention Modular Project

DATE OF ISSUE: January 25th, 2022

CLOSING DATE: February 14th, 2022

CONTACT:

Mark Redmond, Superintendent

Malheur Education Service District

363 “A” Street West

Vale, OR 97918

Phone: (541) 473 – 4824

[email protected]

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Malheur Education Service District is requesting sealed proposals for Construction Management/General Contractor Services (CM/GC) for work required in conjunction with the Ontario Early Intervention Modular Building/Sidewalk Project. The Project consists of the site excavation and backfill, grading and retention swales, all permitting requirements, plumbing/utilities/special systems hookups/lines and connections, and concrete sidewalks and flatwork. This Request for Proposal is part of a competitive selection process to engage a firm to provide construction management services for the Project.

Electronic Documents are available via email from the Contact or at the Malheur ESD website (malesd.org). A site walk through for prospective bidders will be made available upon request through the Contact.

Sealed Proposals will be accepted until 1:30pm on February 14th, 2022 at the Malheur ESD Office: 363 “A” Street West, Vale, OR 97918.

Publish Dates: February 2 & 9, 2022

Request for Proposal

Need to know

Eastern Oregon Workforce Board (EOWB) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms of certified public accountants to audit the financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The complete RFP is posted on EOWB’s website at EOWB.org.

Publish Date: February 9, 2022

The Pioneer Place board will hold a special meeting pursuant to ORS 192.660 at 3 p.m. at the Vale Senior Center on February 10, 2022. The meeting will be in executive session to review the per-formance of the CEO pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(b) or (i).

Publish Date: February 9, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

RFP Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan – Consulting Services

Malheur County and its operator Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services is seeking proposals from qualified public transportation consultants or consulting teams to complete a revision/update to the 2016 Malheur County Coordinated Human Services as well as additional tasks/analysis of the overall existing transportation services in Malheur County.

The full content of the RFP is available at: www.mcoacs.org/transportation Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Standard Time), March 1, 2022.

A pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

Pricing information is being sought as part of this RFP. Malheur County reserves the right to: reject any and all proposals for any reason, cancel this RFP, waive minor irregularities and accept all or part of a proposal, subject to negotiation of a final contract and price.

Publish Dates: January 5, 12, 19, & 26, 2022 and February 2 & 9, 2022

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 097492-OR Loan No.: ***4116 Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by SHARON L. PACKER, as Grantor, to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as Beneficiary, dated 8/19/2017, recorded 8/31/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-3461, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, AS FOLLOWS: IN TWP. 19 S., R. 47 E., W.M.: SEC. 30: BEGINNING AT A POINT 105 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4; THENCE WEST 92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 255 FEET; THENCE EAST 92 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. APN: 9711 /19S4730CD 800 Commonly known as: 2150 PARK AVENUE NYSSA, OR 97913 The current beneficiary is: REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is due to the failure of the borrower to maintain the property as their principle residence. TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $72,287.51 By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $55,694.40 together with interest thereon in the total amount of $10,363.38, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 6/7/2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE “B” STREET ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 1/20/2022 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7777 866-931-0036 Name: Hamsa Uchi Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: February 9, 16, & 23, 2022 and March 2, 2022