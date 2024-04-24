Nyssa News: Greenhouse relocates to Nyssa in time for garden season

It’s always exciting when a new business comes to town and as gardening season approaches, one new business is doubly exciting. After nine years located at Kinney & Keele Bros. Hardware in Ontario, Ashby’s Greenhouse has relocated to Nyssa.

Owners Mark and Brandy Ashby enjoy working together and helping gardeners find beautiful plants and gain knowledge and expertise in gardening.

Mark is a Nyssa native, returning with Brandy to the family farm where they raised their five sons. Mark has a degree in horticulture and was a retail/wholesale garden manager for 20 years. Brandy developed her passion for gardening from her parents and grandparents who were avid gardeners and she shadowed her grandfather who was a Royal Rosarian in Portland.

They have honed their skills by attending OSU and University of Idaho conferences and classes on small farms. They also participated in the farm-to-school program, growing vegetables for Nyssa School District, and had a booth at the Eagle Market.

Helping at the greenhouse for her fourth year is Cadi Corn. Later in the season Ruth and Lucy Romans will join the team.

Ashby’s Greenhouse is located at 1567 Thunderegg Blvd., about a mile north of Nyssa. They are open seven days a week and can be followed on Facebook at Ashby’s Greenhouse.

“We are glad to be part of the Nyssa business community. We offer plants that thrive in our climate and soil,” said Brandy.

• Don’t forget to sign up for Serve Day, set for Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two of the projects involve weeding at the Welcome to Nyssa garden at the north entrance to town and developing a garden next to City Hall. Visit serveday.info to register your participation.

• The Gem State Fiddlers will play at the Nyssa Senior Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Come on down for a toe-tappin’ good time.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

