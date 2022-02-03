COMMUNITY

A novel by the popular writer J.A. Jance is next up for the Vale Book Club, which meets this Thursday, Feb. 3.

Books on the Vale Book Club's reading list can be checked out at the Vale Library. (Enterprise file photo)

Members of the Vale Book Club will discuss “Lying In Wait,” a crime novel by J.A. Jance, at their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 3.

The session will be at the home of Carol Spears, with Doreen deAngeles as facilitator.

The novel is Book 12 of Jance’s series featuring Detective J.P. Beaumont. In the tale, the torture death of a Seattle fisherman raises more questions than answers, uncovering evils that had remained hidden for more than half a century. The fisherman’s widow turns to an old friend, Beaumont, to free her from a web of murderous greed and terror.

The plot – complicated and fast-moving – is a tale of vengeance and the sins of a nightmarish past. The author managed to include a Holocaust back story with the revelation that the murdered fisherman was the son of an SS guard at an extermination camp.

For information about the club, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

“A Canticle for Leibowitz,” by Walter M. Miller Jr., will be the selection for the March 3 meeting, which will be facilitated by Steven Reynolds.

Note: Review information is excerpted from Amazon.com Books and Kirkus Reviews online.