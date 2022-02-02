MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Emery Earl Cameron

Emery Earl Cameron, 91, of Ontario, passed away quietly Jan. 26 at his home, surrounded by his family. Emery was born May 6, 1930, in Kimberly, Idaho, to Edith Matilda Davis and John Emery Cameron. Emery had an older sister Marjorie, an older brother Keith and at the age of 3 years old a younger sister named Fern was added to the family. According to Emery, they traded an old roan cow for his new little sister.