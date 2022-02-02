MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY
OBITUARY: Dorin S. Daniels
Dorin S. Daniels MD passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Services will be held this Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Butte Baptist Church.
The Enterprise
February 2, 2022 at 2:00pm
Dorin S. Daniels MD
MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY Feb. 2
Ray steps into familiar role at Vale Senior Center
Barbara Ray was elected president of the senior center last month, a post she's held in the past and one she said she enjoys. Ray said she'd like to make the center more accessible to area seniors.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Feb. 2
OBITUARY: Emery Earl Cameron
Emery Earl Cameron, 91, of Ontario, passed away quietly Jan. 26 at his home, surrounded by his family. Emery was born May 6, 1930, in Kimberly, Idaho, to Edith Matilda Davis and John Emery Cameron. Emery had an older sister Marjorie, an older brother Keith and at the age of 3 years old a younger sister named Fern was added to the family. According to Emery, they traded an old roan cow for his new little sister.
MALHEUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT Feb. 2
Ontario city manager one of three finalists for top job in Keizer
Adam Brown, who has served five years in the Ontario city manager position, will interview with Keizer officials later this month.
MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Feb. 2
Vale boys, girls varsity hoop teams record Tuesday night wins
The Vikings received big games from John Wolfe on the boys side and Kailey McGourty for the Lady Viks to help sweep Umatilla in Eastern Oregon League prep action.