MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Led by Diesel Johnson and John Wolfe, the Vikings improve to 5-0 in league play. Meanwhile the Lady Viks used a big third quarter to beat the Irrigon girls Friday night in Vale.

Vale's Colten Stepleton (3) picks up a loose ball on a turnover during a game with Irrigon Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

VALE – Diesel Johnson and John Wolfe each scored 14 points and the Vikings established jurisdiction early in a 77-34 win over Irrigon in Eastern Oregon League action Friday night.

“We won every quarter. It was just an all-around team win and I was happy with the way we played,” said Vale coach Colby Shira.

Vale staked out a 26-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 45-14 at intermission.

Vale led by as much as 55-18 late in the third frame.

The Vikings forced 30 Irrigon turnovers.

“It was just kind of our night and not their night,” said Shira.

Wolfe ended the night with four assists and seven steals.

Vale's John Wolfe (4) sets up to guard an Irrigon player during their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

The Vikings played Umatilla Tuesday with results too late for press time and will face Riverside Friday in Boardman at 7:30 p.m.

In girls prep basketball action the Lady Vikings blew open a close game in the third quarter to claim a 55-26 Eastern Oregon League win over Irrigon Friday night.

Haylee Cleaver paced the Vikings (4-1) with 12 points while Halle Peterson added nine.

Vale's Kailey McGourty (41) searches for a teammate to throw the ball to during second half action of a game against Irrigon Friday night. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL).

“Halle Peterson started scoring down low and that propelled us,” said Vale coach Randy Seals.

Seals said his team is improving with each game.

“They are a fun group and they work hard,” said Seals.

Irrigon kept the game close early, down just 19-16 late in the second quarter and within 26-20 just before halftime.

“They play very scrappy. When you work hard your shots fall and that is what they were doing,” said Seals.

The third quarter, though, was decisive for the Viks. Vale exploded out of the gate in the third quarter and led 35-22 on Cleaver’s lay-in midway through the frame and was out in front 48-24 at the end of the quarter.

Seals said the Viking defense proved to be key.

“If you play good defense you have a good chance to win against teams,” said Seals.

Saturday night the Lady Viks lost to Baker 53-24 in a non-league contest.

In league standings, Vale, Nyssa and Burns are all 4-1. The Lady Viks played Umatilla at home Tuesday night before going on the road to play Riverside Friday in Boardman at 6 p.m.

In other weekend prep action:

Friday

Boys basketball

Burns 40, Nyssa 39

Adrian 61, Nyssa JV 35

Girls basketball

Country Christian 61, Jordan Valley 54

Adrian 47, Nyssa JV 32

Saturday

Boys basketball

Nyssa 42, Riverside 35

McLoughlin 59, Ontario 41

Girls basketball

Nyssa 57, Riverside 26

McLoughlin 70, Ontario 21