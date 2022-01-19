MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Jan. 20
Records detail disputes, acrimony at top levels of Ontario School District
Newly released public records track long-standing disputes between school board members and Superintendent Nikki Albisu, who has taken her claims of discrimination to the state labor department. The records were obtained through a lawsuit filed by the Enterprise.
MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY Jan. 19
Obituary: Bruce Allen Bond
Bruce Allen Bond, 69, of Vale, went home to meet Jesus on Dec. 30, 2021. A family graveside service was held Jan. 5. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Vale Christian Church.
EMPLOYMENT Jan. 19
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include: Maintenance Mechanic I, Inventory Coordinator, Mechanic- Load and Haul, CDL Driver.
OREGON POLITICS Jan. 19
Pierce seeks to concentrate on public safety, education and homelessness as candidate for governor
A Salem doctor, Bud Pierce visited Ontario Jan. 12 to introduce voters to his platform. Pierce said he wants to create a working group to focus on issues impacting the eastern side of the state.
PUBLIC NOTICES Jan. 19
Publications from local governments, private parties
Malheur County Local Work Group meeting announcement, Estate of Donita L. Olsen, Human Services Transportation Plan, Estate of Billie Rae Wright-Signer, Summons.