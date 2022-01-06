COMMUNITY

Malheur County residents can meet GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Bud Pierce this Thursday in Ontario, one of several events on the calendar in the coming week.

A mural created in 2021 spells out Ontario on a downtown wall. (The Enterprise file)

Here are some of the events coming up in Ontario in January.

Candidate Pierce to visit Ontario

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican candidate for Oregon governor, is holding a meet and greet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Ontario.

Pierce is a Salem physician and senior partner in an oncology practice. He was the GOP nominee for governor in 2016, facing off against Gov. Kate Brown. In news reports, he says he believes Oregon is ready for change and a Republican governor this time.

Pierce’s campaign swing this week also takes him to John Day and Baker City.

Vaccine clinic at Four Rivers

First, second and booster Covid vaccinations are available at a clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

The shots are free and available to everyone age 5 and older. People getting the Covid vaccine age 12 and up will receive a gift card. Refreshments available will include Matsy’s meals to go and Coffee Cactus beverages, plus food boxes from the Oregon Health Authority.

Art, culture blend

A showing of the works of local artist Eddie Melendrez continues through Jan. 28 in the Harano Gallery at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The exhibit features a series of acrylic and oil paintings that explore the Mexican and Indigenous communities through the eyes of the artist.

Job fair on Jan. 12

People interested in jobs in the health care industry can learn more about opportunities at a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

The session will offer a chance to meet with employer representatives and learn about training and available positions.

MEETINGS

Monday, Jan. 10

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Cemetery office. Agenda posted at the office.

• Vale EMS meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

• Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale. On the agenda: water reports and other business.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Vale.

Thursday, Jan. 13

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale. On the agenda: manager’s report, water report, other business. Information: 541-473-3243.

Friday, Jan. 14

• Vale Senior Center annual meeting and election of officers and board members, 10 a.m., 100 Longfellow St. S., Vale.

