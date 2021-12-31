MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The annual fireworks display kicks off at 7 p.m. Fireworks will erupt off of Rhinehart Butte east of town to ring in the new year.

Fireworks bloom in the sky above Vale, dazzling viewers below. (Kat Seals-KnR Photography/Special to the Enterprise)

VALE – Dwight Keller is ready to ring in the new year.

For nearly 20 years Keller has directed a spectacular firework show New Year’s Eve and the longtime Vale resident is ready to set the sky afire again Friday night beginning at 7 p.m.

The fireworks will explode off of Rhinehart Butte east of town.

“Unless weather won’t allow it and then we will do it the next night,” Keller said Monday.

Keller and the Vale Community Coalition sponsor the show that lasts about 20 minutes. The pyrotechnics take about a day to set up, said Keller.

“We start setting up about nine in the morning. Sometimes we are hustling right up to the time we shoot,” said Keller.

Keller said the fireworks effort also received help from Bruce and Barbie Lawson – former owners of Homeland Fireworks – and the current owners of business, Mike and Colsey Eicher.

Keller said Friday with mark the 18th year he managed the fireworks show.

“The first year we did it off the top of the hill,” he said.

Later, he said, the fireworks shooting pad was moved further down Rhinehart Butte.

“That way we were less likely to get into weather,” said Keller.

Keller said this year it appears spectators will be able to see the fireworks with little problem.

“It looks like it will be clear and cold,” said Keller.

Keller said about eight to 10 people will help with the fireworks on Friday night.

“It is all electronically fired,” he said.

