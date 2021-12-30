MALHEUR COUNTY ECONOMY

People interested in jobs in the health care industry can learn more about the opportunities, training and more at a job fair Jan. 12 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

A sign offers appreciation to those in the health care industry during the pandemic. (The Enterprise/file photo)

ONTARIO – A job fair to recruit workers for the local health care industry is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

Employers will have information about available jobs and what training is needed at the event, scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is being put on by WorkSource Oregon as the health care industry braces for a new surge in Covid cases. The job fair was scheduled before last week’s announcement by state authorities that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is expected to hit Oregon hard in January.

Among those who have stations:

Valley Family Health Care

Assisting Hands

Saint Alphonus Medical Center Ontario

Pioneer Nursing Home

Addus

Vale Fire & Ambulance

Aspen Dental

Western Idaho Dental Clinic

Ontario Professional Dental Center

Eastern Oregon Dental Clinic

Malheur Works

Treasure Valley Community College

Training & Employment Consortium

Oregon Human Development Corporation

Those who want to be prepared can get help preparing resumes and learn job interviewing skills from the Ontario office of WorkSource at 375 S.W. Second Ave., or by phone at (541) 318-7940.

Other employers who want to participate can contact the agency Angela Machuca of WorkSource by email at [email protected] or (541) 318-7944.