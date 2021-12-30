A sign offers appreciation to those in the health care industry during the pandemic. (The Enterprise/file photo)
ONTARIO – A job fair to recruit workers for the local health care industry is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
Employers will have information about available jobs and what training is needed at the event, scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is being put on by WorkSource Oregon as the health care industry braces for a new surge in Covid cases. The job fair was scheduled before last week’s announcement by state authorities that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is expected to hit Oregon hard in January.
Among those who have stations:
Valley Family Health Care
Assisting Hands
Saint Alphonus Medical Center Ontario
Pioneer Nursing Home
Addus
Vale Fire & Ambulance
Aspen Dental
Western Idaho Dental Clinic
Ontario Professional Dental Center
Eastern Oregon Dental Clinic
Malheur Works
Treasure Valley Community College
Training & Employment Consortium
Oregon Human Development Corporation
Those who want to be prepared can get help preparing resumes and learn job interviewing skills from the Ontario office of WorkSource at 375 S.W. Second Ave., or by phone at (541) 318-7940.
Other employers who want to participate can contact the agency Angela Machuca of WorkSource by email at [email protected] or (541) 318-7944.