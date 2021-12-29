MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Maureen Nelson Welsh passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, outside of Unity, Oregon, in a single-car accident on Highway 26. (Submitted Information)

Funeral service for Maureen will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3305 W. Kuna Road in Kuna, Idaho. There will be a memorial with buffet for Maureen following the service. Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to read the full obituary.