OBITUARY: Maureen Nelson Welsh
Maureen Nelson Welsh passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, outside of Unity, Oregon, in a single-car accident on Highway 26. (Submitted Information)
The Enterprise
December 29, 2021 at 11:00am
Maureen Nelson Welsh
Maureen Nelson Welsh passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, outside of Unity, Oregon, in a single-car accident on Highway 26.
Funeral service for Maureen will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3305 W. Kuna Road in Kuna, Idaho. There will be a memorial with buffet for Maureen following the service. Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to read the full obituary.
OBITUARY: Dwayne Ulrey
Dwayne Ulrey passed away Dec. 12, 2021. He was born March 10, 1956, in Nyssa, Oregon, the first child of Floyd and Barbara Ulrey. He attended Nyssa schools from first grade through 12th and TVCC for one and a half years. (Submitted Information)
