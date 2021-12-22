VALE

Last-minute shoppers found plenty of choices last weekend at the Christmas market at the Vale Senior Center with everything from soaps to aprons.

Vendors gathered for three days at the Vale Senior Center for the “Christmas Market in Vale,” providing last-minute holiday gifts. The event ran Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17-19. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

VALE - Something about a hometown holiday bazaar adds to the festivity of the season, and that was true recently at the Vale Senior Center.

Vendors packed the main hall at the center, selling handcrafted tree decorations, aprons, wood boxes and more. During lulls, the crafters roamed, checking out other vendors and trading small talk.

In the kitchen, a crew dished up pulled pork sandwiches, ham-and-bean soup and large nut rolls, all freshly made.

Kathy Judy of Vale (right) closes a deal on The during “Christmas Market in Vale” at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Carson Cardin helps himself to a candy cane under Lynn Biggs’ watch at the “Christmas Market in Vale” at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Members of the kitchen crew enjoy a laugh while serving up homemade soup, sandwiches and nut rolls dat the “Christmas Market in Vale” at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Marv Rempel makes his pitch to sell some of his wooden treasures at the “Christmas Market in Vale” at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Debi Civian shows off handcrafted tree decorations she makes in what she calls the Oregon Trail Woodshoppe. She was at the “Christmas Market in Vale” at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Homemade soup, sandwiches and nut rolls made the menu at the “Christmas Market in Vale” at the Vale Senior Center on Saturday, Dec. 18. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

