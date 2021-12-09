MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Michael “Albert” Valenzuela, 72, of Harper, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Albert was born, the third of 12 children, to Tony and Clara Valenzuela on Nov. 20, 1949, in Lindsay, California. He attended schools in Lindsay, College of the Sequoias, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Albert worked many jobs, entertaining family and friends with stories of each, before settling with the U.S. Postal Service in Lindsay. A lifelong sports fan, he traveled to England, Australia, and around the U.S. to watch Formula One and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and relaxing by the fire with a beer in hand.

Albert was a friend to all and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Diane; three stepchildren, Michelle (Jason) Cuthbert, Travis (Brandy) Grigg, and Lisa (Christopher) Foster, and nine grandchildren; his brothers, Tony, Eddie, Tom, Mark, Tim, Kenny, and sisters, Patty, Linda, and Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bruce, and sister Cathy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, at Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Oregon, at 3 p.m. followed by a gathering TBD. A celebration of Albert’s life will be held in Visalia, California, in the spring of 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com