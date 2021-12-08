EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Independent certified public accounting firm, Feed Lot

Harney County SD#4 and Harney County SD#UH1J are seeking a qualified independent certified public accounting firm to perform the annual audit for the financial statements for our districts. The Districts under one contract for one to three years beginning with the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Sealed proposals will be accepted through 8:00 am on January 31, 2022. If a proposal is emailed to me, I will print it and put it in an envelope until January 31st. You may view the full Request Document at :

http://www.harneyesd.k12.or.us/resources/r_f_p_s_for_schools

Questions and clarifications of the proposal specifications may be directed to: Cori Wright, Business Manager [email protected] ℅ Harney County ESD 25 Fairview Heights Loop Burns, Oregon 97720 (541) 573-4823

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Harney ESD Region XVII is seeking a qualified independent certified public accounting firm to perform the annual audit for the financial statements for our district. The District contract for one to three years beginning with the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Sealed proposals will be accepted through 8:00 am on January 31, 2022. If a proposal is emailed to me, I will print it and put it in an envelope until January 31st. You may view the full Request Document at :

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted

for small cow/ calf opperation. To help load & feed cattle. General feed work.

280-741-6850