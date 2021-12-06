PHOTO GALLERY

The Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Ontario's Four Rivers Cultural Center drew people from a wide area on Friday, Dec. 3. Santa was one draw. So were the lights.

Tristan Zander, 2, of Vale, shields himself behind his mom, Amanda, as they approach Santa and Mrs. Claus at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

ONTARIO - In one corner, children focused intently on making their own crowns.

In another, Santa and Mrs. Claus coaxed toddler after toddler onto their laps for a quick chat.

And on the stage at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, local musicians entertained with a string of holiday classics.

For scores, the Christmas Spirit and Light Show on Friday, Dec. 3, was a seasonal treat for adults and kids alike.

Maya Wharton, 2, of Ontario, gets to pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Santa gets a little time with Grant Henry, 2, of Vale, at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Jimena Castro Lopez, 3, works on a craft at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

It's photo time at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Aliana Day, 4, and Amiah Alfaro, 9, of Ontario, pose for a family photo at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Patricia Bisby, 6, watches a balloon animal take form at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Balloon animals come to life on the spot at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Clarissa Weideman sings with the Treasure Valley Community College group t the Christmas Spirit andLIght Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Josette Flock sings with the Treasure Valley Community College group t the Christmas Spirit andLIght Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Piper Malchow performs a solo of “Runaway” during the holiday choir performance by Ontario High School and Ontario Middle School at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Singers from Ontario High School and Ontario Middle School perform at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Choirs from Ontario High School and Ontario Middle School perform at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

The TVCC Jazz Ensemble performs at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Pat Rhodes, (left) Allison Simmons and Mike Kido of the TVCC Jazz Ensemble play at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Pat Rhodes performs with the TVCC Jazz Ensemble at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Tanner Mengon performs with the TVCC Jazz Ensemble at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Carl Sorensen leads the TVCC Jazz Ensemble at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Stephanie Perez, 6, drains some hot chocolate at the holiday event on Friday, Dec. 3, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Spectators take in the outdoor lights at the Christmas Spirit and Light Show at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Friday, Dec. 3. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

