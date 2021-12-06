Viking quarterback Tanner Steele (9) scampers away from Rainer's Hayden Murphy during their 3A quarterfinal game. Steele clinched first team all-league honors recently at the quarterback position. (ANGIE ALDRED/Special to the Enterprise).
VALE – The 2021 edition of the Vale High School varsity football team dominated the end-of-season all-league honors.
Viking senior wide receiver John Wolfe was named the Eastern Oregon League offensive player of the year while teammate William Tolman was recognized as the offensive lineman of the year. Vale’s Jackson Schaffeld was named defensive player of the year.
In all, more than a dozen Vikings collected either first or second team all-league honors.
Vale coach Jeff Aldred was received coach of the year honors. Nate Aldred was named the assistant coach of the year.
“It was a challenging and rewarding year. The kids were super deserving. We knew all year we had good talent on the roster and it showed up in league,” said Jeff Aldred.
On offense, quarterback Tanner Steele, running backs Nathan Kimball and Peter McBride along with Wolfe and wide receiver Eli Aldred all collected first-team accolades for the Vikings
Owen Crane picked up first team honors at tight end and linebacker for Vale.
William Tolman and Ronnie North also seized first team offensive line honors for the Vikings. Jackson Schaffeld also grabbed first team all-league honors as an offensive lineman and at the linebacker position.
Nyssa wide receiver Orin Stipe received first team honors, while Gavin Villines and Kody Van Meter were first team offensive line selections. Stipe also garnered first team linebacker honors and was a first team selection as kicker. Villines and Howie Rushton were named to the all-league first team defensive line.
Andrew Enders secured second-team honors at quarterback for the Bulldogs while teammate Landon McDowell was named to the all-league second team as a running back.
Nysssa’s Daniel Montes was named to the all-league second team at wide receiver.
Offensive player of the year: John Wolfe, Vale
Lineman of the year: William Tolman, Vale
Defensive Player of the Year: Jackson Schaffeld, Vale
Coach of the Year: Jeff Aldred, Vale
Assistance coach of the year: Nate Aldred, Vale
Quarterback
1st Team - Tanner Steele, Vale
2nd Team - Andrew Enders, Nyssa
Running back
1st Team - Nathan Kimball, Vale; Peter McBride, Vale
2nd Team - Landon McDowell, Nyssa
Honorable mention -Ryan Talbot, Nyssa
Wide receiver
1st Team - John Wolfe, Vale; Eli Aldred, Vale; Orin Stipe, Nyssa
2nd Team - Daniel Montes, Nyssa
Honorable mention -Colten Stepleton, Vale
Tight end
1st Team - Owen Crane, Vale
Offensive line
1st Team - Jackson Schaffeld, Vale; William Tolman, Vale; Gavin Villines, Nyssa; Kody Van Meter, Nyssa; Ronnie Norton, Vale
2nd Team - Steven Colyer, Vale; Yahir Paz, Vale; Jesse Aragon, Nyssa; Lincoln Lovitt, Nyssa
Honorable mention -Eric Ramirez, Nyssa; Trevor Bates, Vale
Defensive back
1st Team - John Wolfe, Vale; Tanner Steele, Vale
2nd Team - Ryan Talbot, Nyssa; Landon McDowell, Nyssa; Andrew Enders, Nyssa
Honorable mention - Daniel Montes, Nyssa
Linebacker
1st Team - Jackson Schaffeld, Vale; Owen Crane, Vale; Orin Stipe, Nyssa
2nd Team - Colt Cummings, Vale; Brandon Vela, Nyssa; Santiago Miranda, Nyssa
Honorable mention - Eli Aldred, Vale; Colton Stepleton, Vale; Ashton Wilson, Nyssa
Defensive line
1st Team - Peter McBride, Vale; Will Friend, Vale; Gavin Villines, Nyssa; Howie Rushton, Nyssa
Honorable mention - Steven Colyer, Vale
Special teams
1st Team Kicker - Oren Stipe, Nyssa
Kick/punt returner
1st Team - John Wolfe
EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.