NYSSA

Nyssa's Medicap Pharmacy has a new location and expanded offerings, and community groups are planning Christmas season sales. Correspondent Susan Barton catches up on all things Nyssa.

Medicap Pharmacy has moved from their location at M&W to the building formerly occupied by Umpqua Bank, at the corner of 3rd and Main Street.

The City of Nyssa held an official “welcome” for the staff of Medicap last week, and a grand opening celebration is in the works.

The new location allows the business to enhance its product lines with a larger variety of over-the-counter medications, an expanded pharmacy, and a convenient drive-thru window for pharmacy customers.

In addition, Medicap has expanded its offerings to include snacks, sodas and Leaning Tree cards. The liquor store also is expanded to include beer, wine and, for the holidays, spirits gift boxes.

Store manager Trish Shartner said they have “gone robust with everything.”

The building was remodeled to accommodate the pharmacy and includes a privacy room for individuals to consult with the pharmacist, obtain vaccinations or discuss nutrition and Medicap’s line of nutraceuticals, clinical grade supplements. Also included in the remodel is a new door on the east side leading from the parking lot into the pharmacy.

Owner Devin Trone said that in addition to the two full-time pharmacists in Nyssa, there are three Oregon licensed pharmacists located in Meridian with consultations available using a computer link.

“We like Nyssa,” said Trone, noting they are pleased with the new location.

The site also has an Umpqua Bank ATM machine.

• This Saturday, Dec. 4, will be a busy day in Nyssa with two fundraiser sales.

St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, at 504 Locust Ave., will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the yard sale items, a lunch of homemade chicken noodle soup and menudo will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be an assortment of baked goods and candy for sale.

The Nyssa Senior Center, at 316 Good Ave., will hold a sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering an assortment of Christmas décor and gifts. There will not be lunch or bake sale.

• Also at the senior center, bingo is held on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and senior game night is Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

A foot clinic will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Christmas lights are appearing all over town. Take some time in the coming weeks to drive around and enjoy the beautiful displays.

