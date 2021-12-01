EMPLOYMENT

positions include Gas Station, production assistant

TA Huntington

- Gas Station is looking for cooks, cashiers, and porters.

Starting pay is $13/hr.

Deep Singh

360-567-9077

[email protected]

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Join our Vale team

Opening starts in January

The Malheur Enterprise newspaper, based in Vale, is seeking an energetic, efficient person to join our team as production assistant/office manager. The job will be available in January, and starts at 24 hours a week over 4 days a week with flexibility.

You will be a key member of the team that delivers nationally-recognized journalism to Malheur County. You will use computer systems to oversee circulation tasks and provide great customer service to those publishing legal notices and classified advertising. You are a public face for our company, helping process payments, route inquiries to the appropriate staffer, and help ensure that the Enterprise remains known for its attention to customer care. You will report directly to the publisher and you will be encouraged to help innovate in our company.

The best applicant will have computer and typing skills, a demonstrated ability to pay close attention to detail and thrive in an environment where you have the freedom to achieve and succeed. We can arrange training for computer software used. A high school diploma and references will be necessary.

Join the team that believes in serving the community with high standards and ethics.

Write a letter showing why we should pick you for this job, and include a resume. Send them to [email protected] or PO Box 310, Vale OR 97918.