Vale Elementary
School Secretary
Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a full-time, 12-month Vale Elementary School Secretary position. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.
A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.
New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.
Application deadline: 4:00 p.m. on November 29, 2021.
Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.
