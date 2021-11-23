EMPLOYMENT

Positions include School Secretary

Vale Elementary

School Secretary

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a full-time, 12-month Vale Elementary School Secretary position. This position offers benefits and is PERS eligible.

A Classified Application may be obtained at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements. Application materials must be submitted to the District Office at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or via email to [email protected] Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

New employees are required to pass a drug test, complete fingerprinting for a criminal record check, and provide proof of being fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 or have a District approved religious or medical exception.

Application deadline: 4:00 p.m. on November 29, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.