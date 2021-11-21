MALHEUR COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Adrian Antelopes will play on Saturday, Nov. 27, in the state 1A championship game while the Vikings finish a strong season with a loss to South Umpqua.

Conley Martin, pictured in the Nov. 13 home game against Dufur, ran for six touchdowns to lead the Lopes past Lost River on Saturday, Nov. 20. (Angie Silonis/Special to the Enterprise)

The Antelopes beat Lost River 62-20 in 1A state playoffs on Saturday, in Bend. The Lopes will play in the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, facing the winner of the St. Paul-Powder Valley semifinal game.

Conley Martin of Adrian scored six touchdowns rushing and one more with a pass to Riley Griffin.

Vale loses to South Umpqua 24-21

The Vikings tied the game at 21-21 in the third quarter. South Umpqua kicked the game-winning field goal from 28 yards with 18 seconds left in the game. Tanner Steele scored two touchdowns rushing and one passing to John Wolfe.

South Umpqua will face Siuslaw on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the 3A state football title.

Watch the Enterprise for game details, photos and a look at Saturday's games.