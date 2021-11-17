MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The popular community happening kicks off Friday at stores throughout the city. While some merchants will stick to the traditional evening discount schedule, some stores will be offering deals throughout the day.

Sarah Rodriguez attaches an ornament to a branch as she readies her shop, Luzetta’s, for Moonlight Madness and the holiday season. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE – Some of the best deals of the year will be available Friday when the annual Moonlight Madness event kicks off in Vale.

This year there will be a lot of activity before night descends and the moon comes out as many businesses – including Malheur Drug – will open up for sales from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Businesses participating in the sales event are Nearly New Boutique, Boots to Roots Salon, the Sagebrush Saloon, Luzetta’s, the Vale Liquor Store, Perk Beverage Company, Bliss Studio, the Vale Senior Center, Bixby’s Stopitoff Coffee and Exzacht Sewing & Alterations.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will also provide homemade soups, breads, pies, baked goods and beverages along with a raffle from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adam Tolman, co-owner of Malheur Drug, said most items inside his store will be on sale throughout the day.

“We will have all of our sporting goods on sale, guns, toys, pretty much the whole store will have some sort of discount,” said Tolman.

Teri Doran, Vale Liquor Store owner, said she is participating in the discount shopping event because she wants residents to know her store isn’t just about selling alcohol.

“I have gifts and all kinds of things,” said Doran.

Doran said she offers purses, sunglasses, hats, glassware, jewelry and ammunition for sale.

Chabelitas Taqueria and Mal’s Diner in Vale will offer dinner specials during the Moonlight Madness event.

At Luzetta’s Flowers, owner Sarah Rodriguez said Moonlight Madness is a good way to build community spirit.

“It’s the camaraderie of the community, helping each other out,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said everything in her store will be 20% off from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Luzetta’s will also offer door prices and chocolate samples, said Rodriguez.

“We are unique in the things we have,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said her store has a variety of home décor items and “one-of-a-kind pieces.”

“There is a gift for everyone,” said Rodriguez.

There will also be more than 30 independent vendors scattered across different stores in town throughout the day. There will be vendors at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bliss Studio, Perks Beverage Company and other stores, said Rodriguez.

The vendors, she said, will offer everything from homemade goods to Sensi products.

There will be between 10 and 15 vendors, for example, at the Catholic church, said Tolman.

The Vale Senior Center will also offer lunch and dinner and pinochle during the day, he said.

Tolman said he believes this year’s Moonlight Madness will be as popular as the 2019 edition, which he called “huge.”

“Every day someone is calling to be part of this deal,” said Tolman.

