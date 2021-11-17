MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Denise Ann Warner

October 22,1949 ~ November 8, 2021

Denise Ann Warner of Caldwell, Idaho passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in a local hospital after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Denise was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Willits, California, the daughter of Stephen and Margerie Shoemaker. She was raised most of her life in Novato, California. Denise married the love of her life, Donald Warner, at the young age of 19 on Aug. 23, 1969. They were inseparable ever since for 52 beautiful years and raised two wonderful children in Petaluma, California.

Denise recived the Lord in 1974 and was strong in her faith, always ready to encourage, serve and pray for others in need.

Denise graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College with an AA in early childhood education to teach preschool. She went on to work at Noah’s Ark Preschool then later at Petaluma Christian Academy as a teacher’s assistant. She also worked for McCormick and Schilling Spice Company, Skip Domingos Antiques and Minuteman Press.

Though she was always ready and willing to work part-time jobs to help with the finances, her real life passion was caring for her husband and children as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. She was a faithful, loving, and supportive wife. She was an advocate for her kids, helping them through whatever they were struggling with. She was always there to listen and provide wise advice.

She is survived by her husband Don of Caldwell; daughter Alicia and her husband Val of Roseville, California; son, Stephen of Windsor, California; mother, Marge of Novato; sister Stephanie and her husband Robert; grandsons Justin and Grayson; granddaughters Angela and Abigail; nephew Greg and his wife Azin, and their children, Darius and Sarina.

Graveside services will be held Friday Nov 19, at 1 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Oregon.

A celebration of life will be held in Novato in the spring of 2022. More details will follow. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.