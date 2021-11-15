MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Clemente Bobby Pineda fled after a routine traffic stop by police. Shots were then exchanged but neither Pineda nor an Ontario Police Department officer were injured.

Ontario police arrested Clemente Bobby Pineda Saturday after a foot pursuit that involved shots being fired. (The Enterprise/FILE).

ONTARIO – A 34-year-old Ontario man was lodged in the Malheur County Jail after he was involved in a shooting incident with Ontario Police Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, Clemente Bobby Pineda, fled from police after a routine traffic stop near the Malheur County Fairgrounds and ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

The police officer chased after Pineda and, at some point during the pursuit, shots were fired. Neither the police officer or Pineda were hit and Pineda was eventually captured.

Pineda faces four charges including: Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, both felonies. He also is charged with Menacing and Reckless Endangering, both misdemeanors.

The case is still under investigation and Goldthorpe said Monday morning it will go before a Malheur County Grand Jury later this week.

