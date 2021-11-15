MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

Speeches recounted the history of American Legion and the toll of suicide during the Veterans Day ceremony in Ontario on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans salute the flag as the Nov. 11, 2021 Veterans Day ceremony gets underway at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/Les Zaitz)

ONTARIO - Veterans gathered outside the Four Rivers Cultural Center for a Veterans Day ceremony, listening to speakers and accepting thanks for local high school students. Among those addressing the crowd under gray skies was Don Weber, Oregon commander of the American Legion.

Students from Four Rivers Community School attend the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor and a veteran, salutes during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

A veteran salutes during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Connie Tanaka, Malheur County's veterans service officer, speaks during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

﻿ Ontario Police Officer Tyler Bullington and Sgt. Jon Esplin listen as the National Anthem is played at the Veterans Day ceremony in Ontario on Thursday, Nov. 11. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Dan Burks, American Legion post commander in Ontario, speaks during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Connie Tanaka, Malheur County's veterans service officer, salutes during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Don Weber, Oregon commander of the American Legion, addresses the crowd during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Ontario City Manager Adam Brown listen to speakers during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Students from Four Rivers Community School thank veterans during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Students from Four Rivers Community School thank veterans during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Students from Four Rivers Community School thank veterans at the end of the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Students from Four Rivers Community School thank veterans at the end of the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

A student from Four Rivers Community School holds a gift bag, ready to hand it to a veteran during the Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. (The Enterprise/LES ZAITZ)

Contact Editor Les Zaitz by email at [email protected]

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM - Available for $5 a month. Subscribe to the digital service of the Enterprise and get the very best in local journalism. We report with care, attention to accuracy, and an unwavering devotion to fairness. Get the kind of news you’ve been looking for - day in and day out from the Enterprise.