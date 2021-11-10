Free MALHEUR COUNTY HEALTH

The Malheur County Health Department has scheduled a series of clinics to administer Covid vaccines. The county on Wednesday, Nov. 10, also is providing Pfizer shots for children.

Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 is available from the Malheur County Health Department on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and on Saturday, Nov. 20. (The Enterprise/File).

The Malheur County Health Department has announced a series of vaccine clinics into December.

The agency also announced that vaccines for children 5 and older are available from the county agency on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and on Saturday, Nov. 20. Federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine last week for children.

For adults, all three brands of vaccine will be available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Third shots and boosters will be available. There is no charge.

The department is providing vaccines at its office from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Wednesday on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, Dec. 9, Dec. 15 and Dec. 29.

This is a walk-in clinic at 1108 S.W. 4th St. in Ontario with no appointment necessary. With 24-hour notice, a ride can be provided by calling 541-889-3119.

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 – Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario Vaccines provided by Oregon Health Authority.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 – Ontario Airport fire station, Ontario. Drive-through operation by the Malheur County Health Department.

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 – Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario. Vaccines provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 – Ontario Airport fire station, Ontario. Drive-through operation by the Malheur County Health Department.