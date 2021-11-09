MALHUER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Vikings posted a 43-8 win Saturday in a first-round prep football playoff game. Now Vale will hit the road to face No.2-ranked Rainier in a quarterfinal game Saturday.

Vale's Jackson Schaffeld (59) stops Sutherlin's Thomas Mentes (34) at the line of scrimmage during their game Saturday, Nov. 6. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

VALE - A balanced running attack and stingy defense helped Vale corral Sutherlin Saturday afternoon. The Vikings appeared to be in firm, post-season form as they took control early and kept it to clinch the win.

Vale quarterback Tanner Steele (9) pulls back to release a pass while Sutherlin's Trent Olsen (55) tries to block the toss. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's Eli Aldred (29) strips the ball from a Sutherlin runner. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A Sutherlin player tackles Vale's John Wolfe (1) as Vikings Steven Colyer (50) and Nathan Kimball (34) sprint toward the play. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's John Wolfe (1) sprint through four Sutherlin tacklers for a big gain in a playoff game Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Sutherlin's Thomas Mentes (34) shoves Vale's Kade Kurata (3) away as he tries to gain extra yards during Saturday's playoff contest. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's Nathan Kimball (34) runs away from Enrique Diaz (33) during their game Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale runner Kase Schaffeld (42) tries to dodge around a Sutherlin player during the second half Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's Owen Crane pulls down Sutherlin's Enrique Diaz (33). (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's Peter McBride (4) picks his blocks as he makes a run during a game against Sutherlin Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's John Wolfe (1) tries to evade Sutherlin's Thomas Woods (57) while Tanner Steele (9) sets up for a block. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Eli Aldred (29) tackles Sutherlin's Enrique Diaz (33) during their game Saturday afternoon. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale's Will Friend (52) races to tackle Sutherlin running back Thomas Mentes (34). (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Viking quarterback Tanner Steele runs for daylight during first-half action against Sutherlin Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Vale High School football team leaves the locker room after halftime in a game against Sutherlin Saturday. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

